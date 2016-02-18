WASHINGTON -- Flooding remains a concern through mid-week. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area until Tuesday at 4 AM.

A tropical conveyor belt of moisture brings several rounds of showers and storms to the DC metro area Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. With each new round of showers and storms, locally heavy rain will fall which could lead to flooding. Some areas picked up 10"+ over the weekend; over the next 3 days, an additional 2" - 5" + is possible.

Each round of heavy rain could lead to flooding of creeks, streams, and roadways that were inundated with heavy rain over the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the DC metro area until early Tuesday morning.

The weather pattern this week will be humid and unsettled with a chance of showers and t-storms each day through Wednesday with lesser chances Thursday and Friday. Be very mindful of driving during and after each new round of heavy rain and never drive on a flooded road.

MONDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL TUESDAY 4 AM

Mostly Cloudy & Humid

With Showers & T-Storms

Heavy Rain Possible, A few gusty winds

HIGHS: 78 - 84

WINDS: SE 10 - 20 +

MONDAY NIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy

With More Showers, Storms

Locally Heavy Rain

LOWS: 68 - 75

WINDS: SE - 10

TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Humid

With Showers & T-Storms

Heavy Rain & Flooding Threat

HIGHS: 77 - 82

WINDS: SE 10 - 20 +

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

With More Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 79 - 84

WINDS: S 10 - 15

Rainfall potential from Monday through Thursday night.

