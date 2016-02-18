QUICK FORECAST:

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers and storms will wind down overnight. Locally heavy downpours resulting in flash flooding will be the main concern, with isolated severe storms also possible. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 6 AM Saturday morning for our northern suburbs. With a saturated ground, it won't take much at all to cause additional flash flooding of creeks, streams, and roads with poor drainage. Remember never to drive on a flooded road!

The weekend looks pretty nice with only very isolated showers Saturday but dry Sunday. With fewer storms and more sunshine highs will rise to near 90 on Saturday and then the low to mid 90s Sunday.

July wrapped up as the 4th wettest on record in Washington with 9.73", all received in the last half of the month starting the 17th.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Overnight: Showers and storms tapering off, Some may be locally heavy. Lows: 68 - 74. Winds: SSW - 10.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with a stray AM shower/clouds and PM shower. Highs: 86 - 90.

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & muggy, patchy fog. Lows: 68 - 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs: 90 - 95.

Looking ahead to next week the heat is on! Highs will return to the low to mid 90s for the start of the week. Shower chances will increase once again mid-week.

