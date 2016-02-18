WASHINGTON -- After a Saturday with record rains and flooding, we're looking at more showers and storms for Sunday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Midnight.

Although we are not expecting widespread rain, scattered showers and storms will track through the area this Sunday. These showers and storms could contain locally heavy rain. This could lead to flooding of creeks, streams, and roadways that were inundated with heavy rain on Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the DC metro area and points east from 1 PM Sunday to 12 AM Monday. It is a Yellow Weather Alert Day Sunday because these showers and storms will impact some outdoor plans. Storms will mainly be a factor through 8 PM, but isolated showers will continue through the overnight as well. Sunday will be warmer with temps in the low 80s and scattered showers & t-storms mostly in the afternoon.

The weather pattern the next week will be humid and unsettled with a chance of showers and t-storms each day. These will mostly be afternoon showers and t-storms and they stick with us until the end of next week, so we'll continue to monitor potential additional flood threats.

SUNDAY: Yellow Weather Alert

FLASH FLOOD WATCH 1PM - Midnight

Mostly Cloudy & Warmer with

Scattered PM Showers & T-storms

Locally Heavy Rain, Isolated Gusty winds

HIGHS: Low 80s

WINDS: SE - 10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

Showers/Storms Mostly Early

Patchy Fog

LOWS: 65 - 74

WINDS: SE Light

MONDAY: Yellow Weather Alert

Mostly Cloudy & Warm

With More Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 80 - 85

WINDS: SE 10 - 15

TUESDAY: Yellow Weather Alert

Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

Mainly PM Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 80 - 85

WINDS: SE 10 - 15

