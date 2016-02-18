WASHINGTON -- After a Saturday with record rains and flooding, we're looking at more showers and storms for Sunday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Midnight.

Although we are not expecting widespread rain, scattered showers and storms will track through the area into the evening. These showers and storms could contain locally heavy rain. This could lead to flooding of creeks, streams, and roadways that were inundated with heavy rain on Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the DC metro area and points east until 12 AM Monday.

The weather pattern the next week will be humid and unsettled with a chance of showers and t-storms each day. These will mostly be afternoon showers and t-storms and they stick with us until the end of next week, so we'll continue to monitor potential additional flood threats. It does look like the copverage of storms will be less starting Thursday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

Showers/Storms Mostly Early

Patchy Fog

LOWS: 65 - 74

WINDS: SE - 10

MONDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Warm

With More Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 80 - 85

WINDS: SE 10 - 15

TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

Mainly PM Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 80 - 85

WINDS: SE 10 - 15

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA