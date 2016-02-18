WASHINGTON -- An area of low pressure moves up the coast Saturday bringing some heavy rain, northeast breezes and lower temps. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for the metro area and points east until 2 AM Sunday morning. The coastal storm will produce northeast winds, with gusts up to 25 mph, and even stronger wind gusts along the beaches. Highs will hold in the 70s Saturday across the Metro Area. The heaviest rain will fall between 10 AM and 6 PM Saturday. Some flooding is possible Saturday, which is why the Flash Flood Watch is in effect.

Sunday will be warmer and more unstable so T-storms are in the mix as well. We issued Yellow Weather Alerts for Saturday and Sunday. Showers and T-storms stay in the forecast until the end of next week, so we'll continue to monitor potential additional flood threats.

SATURDAY: Yellow Weather Alert

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler

with Moderate to Heavy Rain/Showers at times

HIGHS: 70 - 77

WINDS: NE 10 - 15, Gusts 20 - 30

SATURDAY NIGHT: Yellow Weather Alert

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

with Showers early

LOWS: 60s

WINDS: NW/SE - 10

SUNDAY: Yellow Weather Alert

Partly Sunny & Warmer with

Showers & T-storms

HIGHS: 79 - 84

WINDS: SE - 10

MONDAY: Yellow Weather Alert

Mostly Cloudy & Warm

With More Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 80 - 85

WINDS: SE - 10

