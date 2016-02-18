EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK for Monday 9-17-18

QUICK FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until Tuesday Morning

Monday: Flash Flood Watch. Breezy with showers & a few storms. Rain could be locally heavy. High: 80.

Monday Night: Cloudy with more showers/storms. Locally heavy rain. Low: 74.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with more showers & a few storms. Locally heavy rain. Ending after 5 PM. High: 82.

Graphic : Flood Alerts. App Viewers: Click Here.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

What's left of Florence will track into the Mid-Atlantic Monday and Tuesday, increasing the threat for showers, storms and even some periods of rain. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect until early Tuesday Morning. Each new round of showers & storms will bring the threat of heavy rainfall, which could quickly lead to flooding. In addition to heavy rain, as the showers are tracking through they may have some gusty winds to 25 - 35 mph. While that may not seem like much, it's enough to cause a few rotting trees to fall due to the overly saturated soil.

The metro area will pick up an average 1" of rain, but locally rain totals could be 2" - 3"+ after rounds of heavy rain.

Watch out for coastal flooding around DC Monday. River flooding will may also be an issue, especially Wednesday and Thursday when the Potomac is forecasted to be near flood stage at points along the river.

Sunshine and tranquil weather returns starting Wednesday. We will enjoy a mostly dry stretch until Saturday when showers return as a cold front approaches the area.

READ MORE about Florence's track.

DETAILED FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until Tuesday Morning

Monday: Breezy with showers, a few storms. Heaviest activity in the afternoon - evening. Highs: 77 - 83. Winds: SE 10 - 20 +

Monday Night: Cloudy with more showers/storms. Locally heavy rain. Lows: 68 - 74. Winds: E - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms. Ending by the early evening. Highs: 77 - 83. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm & dry. Highs: 82 - 87. Winds: NNW - 10.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA