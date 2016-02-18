QUICK FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH north until 10 PM

Monday: Partly sunny and humid with PM T-storms, some heavy/strong. High: 86.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with an early shower. Low: 73.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few pm showers/storms. High: 88.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There is a Flash Flood Watch until 10 PM north of DC. We have a Yellow Weather Alert Monday afternoon for another round of showers and thunderstorms, mostly between 1 PM and 8 PM. Storms Monday will produce locally heavy rain, which could lead to flooding. Do not drive on a flooded road. Gusty winds are also a factor, and an isolated strong or severe storm is possible.

Storm chances will be on the decline past Monday. There will still be a few showers and isolated storms Tuesday afternoon, but Wednesday will be dry! At the same time, temps will be heating back up into the 90s starting Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday Afternoon: Partly Sunny and humid with scattered showers and t-storms. Some could be heavy or strong. Highs: 80 - 86.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with an early shower. Lows: 66 - 73.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few pm showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

EXTENDED FORECAST - LATE WEEK OUTLOOK

The pattern begins to dry out and heat up for the end of the week. Highs will reach the 90s with only stray storms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot. Stray storm. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. A few PM showers or storms. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

