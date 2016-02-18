WASHINGTON -- We welcome sunshine again and highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday.

The weekend into next week will be unsettled as an upper level trough will park over the area. That means highs mostly in the 80s with a threat for showers/storms starting Saturday afternoon and lingering into a good portion of next week.

THURSDAY:

Sunny & Gorgeous

HIGHS: 84 - 88

WINDS: SE - 10

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Clear & Comfortable

LOWS: 60 - 68

WINDS: SE - 5

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny & Warm

But Still Comfortable

HIGHS: 84 - 88

WINDS: SE - 10

