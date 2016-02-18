QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & mild. Isolated showers. High: 76.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy & cooler, rain & drizzle late. Low: 62.

Sunday: Cloudy & much cooler with rain, showers & drizzle. High: 67.

Monday: Cloudy & cool with more rain, showers & drizzle. High: 68.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Fall begins Saturday evening at 9:54 PM

The weekend will start mild Saturday, but a northeast wind cools us down Sunday along with some showers and some rain. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Isolated showers are possible in the morning and afternoon, but overall there will be plentiful dry time mixed in. Plan for temps in the mid 70s for the Terps game. If you have outdoor plans this weekend Saturday will be the better of the two days. Showers begin to build in west of town Saturday evening and overnight and carry throughout Sunday. Sunday is our first, full day of fall and it will feel like mid October with highs only in the 60s with steady rain, drizzle and light showers most of the day. A wedge of cool air from an east/northeast wind keeps our temps in the 60s both Sunday and Monday.

A rain jacket will likely keep you comfortable during the Redskins game Sunday. Light rain and some showers are likely with chilly temps only in the 60s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild. Isolated Showers, but plenty of dry time as well. Showers increase west of town this evening. Highs: 72 - 77. Winds: NNE 10 - 15.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy & cooler, rain & drizzle late. Low: 54 - 62. NE - 10.

Sunday: Cloudy & much cooler with rain, showers & drizzle. High: 63 - 68. ENE - 10.

Monday: Cloudy & cool with rain, showers & drizzle. Highs: 64 - 69. E - 10.

