QUICK FORECAST:

Frost Advisory Overnight

Wednesday Night: Clear & Cold again. Low: 41.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant but rather chilly. High: 57.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low: 44.

Friday: Increasing Cloudiness, Breezy & Chilly with PM Rain. High: 53.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clear and chilly overnight with lows in the low 40s in the city, but 30s in the suburbs. There is a Frost Advisory for DC and points east. It will be colder west of town, but the growing season already ended so they do not issue frost/freeze alerts for those locations.

Graphic: Frost Advisory. App users click here.

Thursday starts with ample sunshine. It will be mostly sunny and still chilly with highs in the mid 50s and some high-level clouds returning by the evening.

Prepare for a wet start to the weekend. A fall nor'easter brings us rain and breezy winds Friday PM - Saturday AM. Rain begins to move in from the south Friday afternoon and doesn't taper off until mid-way through Saturday morning. The heaviest rain will be between 5 PM Friday and 7 AM Saturday. Rain totals will be around 1", with isolated amounts up to 2".

Animation Below: American Model Futurecast - showing timing of coastal low. App Users Click here

Plan on showers lingering for tailgates Saturday morning for both Howard University and University of Maryland, but overall mainly dry games in the afternoons. Sunday looks mostly dry, but showers return Monday as our next clipper system arrives.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Wednesday Night: Clear & Cold. Lows: 32 - 42. Winds: NW - 10.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant but rather chilly. Highs: 54 - 58. Winds: NW - 10.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: 35 - 45. Winds: Light.

Friday: Increasing Cloudiness, Breezy & Chilly with PM Rain. Highs: 48 - 53. Winds: SE/NE 10 - 15.

Saturday: AM Showers, Becoming Partly cloudy, Breezy & Cold. Highs: 58 - 63. Winds: NE/NW 10 - 20.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: END OF THE WEEKEND

The weekend looks to finish mainly dry for the Marine Corps Marathon Sunday morning. A clipper system brings us our next rain chance Monday.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with more clouds late. Chance of a mountain shower. Highs: Near 60.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain & showers. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Highs: Low 50s.

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA