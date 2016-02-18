QUICK FORECAST:

Monday Night: Showers end early. Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 54.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & cool. High: 62.

Tuesday Night: Clear & Chilly. Low: 49.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy & pleasant. High: 68.

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers continue through early tonight ahead of a cold front. Cooler air returns behind the front with highs holding in the low 60s Tuesday. Tuesday starts out with morning temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s and a mostly cloudy sky. Skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon with cool, below-average temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The pattern overall the next week keeps cool temps here to stay. Monday's front was the 1st of a series of fronts this week. We get another cold front Wednesday, and another one on Saturday. These fronts will keep temperatures in the 60s and even 50s for the next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Monday Night: Showers end early. Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows: 48 - 56. Winds: WNW - 10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool but dry. Highs: 48 - 63. Winds: WNW - 10.

Tuesday Night: Clear & Chilly. Lows: 40s. Winds: WSW - 10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy & pleasant. Highs: 63 - 68. Winds: WNW 10 - 20.

Thursday: Cold start. Partly cloudy and even cooler. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: NW - 10.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: WEEKEND FORECAST

Another front arrives Saturday of this weekend, bringing a split in temps and some showers.

Saturday: Mild with showers, especially early. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. A mountain flurry. Highs: Low - Mid 50s.

Graphic: Redskins Forecast. App Users Click Here.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA