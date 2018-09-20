FALL FOLIAGE REPORT

The leaves are beginning to change in New England, with moderate color in upstate New York through northern Maine. In the Mid-Atlantic, some color is beginning to show in the higher elevations of the Appalachians, but we are still have a while to go before the peak in the highest elevations.

On average the leaves peak in color in Garrett County, Md. around tenth of October. Their 51st Autumn Glory Festival runs from the sixth through the tenth. The colors up there should be magnificent. The usual peak along Skyline Drive is between the sixteenth and the twentieth of this month.

Across the suburbs, the peak is usually in late October with downtown peaking in early November.

WHY LEAVES CHANGE COLORS

Frost and cold air are often thought of as the reasons the leaves turn color every fall.

It’s not the frost or the cold air but rather the inability to replenish Chlorophylls (which occurs a few weeks before the first frost).

A chemical change brought on by shorter days and cool nights cause leaf activity to diminish. Chlorophylls absorb and use the energy of red and violet wavelengths of sunlight to make simple sugars and starches that trees use for food.

The brilliancy of the color depends on:

How healthy the leaf is before the change Availability of water before the change occurs Temperature changes can accelerate the process, but the shortening of the days starts it.

We have had a very wet summer and start to fall so what we need now is some dry days and nights leading up to the change and we could have the best colors in years.

