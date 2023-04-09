Extreme heat timeline: Here's when the DMV will cool off

Highs will be in the mid- to upper-90s for most of the week.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Extreme heat in the D.C. metro area has been crushing records and sent temperatures soaring well into the 90s over the holiday weekend. More dangerous temperatures are expected this week. Here's what you need to know.

How hot will it get?

Highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be between 94 and 99 degrees, with a slight chance that one or two areas could reach 100 degrees. Multiple records will likely be smashed on Monday and Tuesday, according to WUSA9 meteorologists.

When do we cool off?

So when does this extreme heat break? The short answer is Friday. A dominant area of high pressure has parked itself over region. The heat dome, or large area of persistent high pressure that traps heat, will continue bring hot and rain-free conditions for the next several days. Thursday highs will be in the mid 90s and we're not back into the upper 80s until Friday. It will be slightly cooler by Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.





Here's a timeline for the heat:

Monday: Highs 94-99. Heat Index: 96-101.

Hottest Part of Day: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Highs: 95-100. Heat Index: 97-102.

Hottest Part of Day: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

MONDAY HOURLY TEMPERATURES

TUESDAY HOURLY TEMPERATURES

Symptoms of heat-related health problems:

Heat attacks the body from within. Here are some symptoms of heat-related illnesses to be aware of, according to The National Weather Service.

Heat Cramps

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in the legs and abdomen and heavy sweating.

Heat Exhaustion:

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting.

Heat Stroke: