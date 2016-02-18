QUICK FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Isolated shower/storm

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Mainly PM showers/storm, some severe

Saturday: Partly cloudy . High: 89. Isolated showers/storms south of DC.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 88. Showers and a few storms in the afternoon

DETAILED FORECAST:

Finally we get a break from the rain!! We'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds most of the day with only a scattered shower passing this afternoon. As a cold front approaches Friday shower and storm chances increase in the afternoon. A Yellow Weather Alert may be issued. Some storms may produce heavy rain and strong winds. The best time to see rain Friday is after 3pm. There could be some showers and storms as concert goers head to the Beyonce and Jay Z concert Friday evening.

As our cold front stalls to the south Saturday, most of the rain should stay there during the day. The areas most likely to see showers Saturday are Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Dale City and surrounding areas. The beaches will still see some showers Saturday as well.

Rain chances increase area wide once again Sunday afternoon as our next disturbance approaches the area. Most of Sunday will be dry. The best time for storms is after 4 PM.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. A passing shower possible after 3 PM. West winds around 5 mph. Still a little humid. Highs: 85-90.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and muggy with a passing shower/storm. Lows: 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid.. A chance for showers and storms. Some storms may become strong and produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Most likely time for storms is after 3 PM. Highs 85-92.

WEEKEND:

Not a washout but shower chances linger, especially Sunday.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Most showers will stay south. Highs 85-89.

Sunday: A dry start. Partly cloudy. Showers and storms in the afternoon. Best time after 4 PM. Highs: 83-88.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA