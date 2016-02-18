QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny, seasonably hot. Stray shower/storm. High: 88.

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & muggy. Low: 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 93. FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Flood Warnings from Friday's round of showers/storms linger Saturday morning. This weekend will be drier and hotter. For Saturday, mostly cloudy skies become partly sunny into the afternoon with only a stray shower/storm and highs in the upper 80s. Clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday will be day 1 of our next heat wave, which lasts through mid-week. Expect highs in the low and mid 90s with feels-like temperatures hovering around 100°.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny and hot with a stray shower/storm. Highs: 86 - 90.

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & muggy, patchy fog. Lows: 68 - 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs: 90 - 95.

Monday: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid. Isolated PM Shower/Storm. Highs: 90 - 95.

