It's going to be 70 degrees next week. But before that, super cold air

The weekend is cold with 40s for highs before we get a taste of spring.

WASHINGTON — This weekend will feel more like late winter, but next week we get an early taste of spring.



Key Takeaways

Unseasonably cold through Sunday, highs in the 40s

Wind chills Friday and Saturday: 10s in the a.m., 30s in the p.m.

Warming trend starts Monday

Wednesday and Thursday are warmest days with 60s and 70s.

We also look to stay dry through at least Wednesday

A large storm in eastern Canada has the Jet Stream dipping far into the eastern U.S.A. This is allowing an unseasonably cold air mass to dominate the eastern half of the country through the weekend. You can see in the graphic below how the cold air descends on the DMV.

Temperatures will be running 5° to 10° below average through the weekend with highs in the 40s and wind chills Friday and Saturday afternoon only in the 30s. Mornings will be worse with wind chills in the teens!