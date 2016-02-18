QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Early t-storm, Clear to partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Patchy Fog. Low: 78.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated PM storms, some heavy. High: 94.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with some PM storms. High: 94.

Friday: Mostly cloudy & warm with showers & t-storms. High: 85.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The high heat and humidity last a couple more days before a cooler, more unsettled picture as we head into the weekend.

Wednesday begins warm and muggy with patchy fog. It will be mostly to partly sunny in the afternoon, very hot and humid with only an isolated shower or storm to bring some relief from the heat. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with the feels-like temps in the upper 90s to mid 100s. Those isolated storms will mostly be between 1PM and 6PM, and any storm that pops up could have locally heavy rain.

A similar picture Thursday with highs in the 90s, high humidity and some PM showers/storms. Our heat wave will break Friday as a cold front slips to our south. High temperatures will drop back into the 80s. We'll be tracking more showers & storms throughout Friday. The weekend will be cooler with some showers.

We are also tracking Gordon, which will make a final landfall Tuesday night along the Mississippi coast. The main threats are heavy rain resulting in flooding, storm surge 2-5 feet, winds up to 75 mph and small tornadoes.

MORE -> Gordon to make landfall Tuesday evening

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Patchy Fog. Low: 78.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated PM Shower/T-Storm, Locally Heavy. Highs: 90 - 95. Heat Index: 95 - 105. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with some PM storms. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: SW - 10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers & t-storms. Highs: 82 - 86.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Northeast winds will keep us considerably cooler with mainly cloudy skies and some periods of drizzle or light rain.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light rain, showers, drizzle. High: Around 80.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, light rain or drizzle. High: Around 80.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA