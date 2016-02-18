QUICK FORECAST:
HEAT ADVISORY - HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 105 TUESDAY
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated PM storms. High: 93.
Overnight: Clear to partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 77.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated PM storms. High: 94.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
The hot and humid weather sticks with us for back-to-school day on Tuesday. The day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated pm showers/storms. The storms that develop could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs will reach the low 90s with the feels-like temps in the upper 90s and low 100s. A heat advisory has been issued for our area for dangerous heat.
Our heat wave will break Friday as a cold front slips to our south. High temperatures will drop back into the 80s Friday through Sunday. T
We are also tracking Tropical Storm Gordon, which will impact the Gulf coast and bring a threat of locally heavy rain and gusty winds. It will make a final landfall Tuesday night along the AL/MS/LA coast. The main threats are heavy rain resulting in flooding, winds up to 75 mph and small tornadoes.
DETAILED FORECAST:
Overnight: Clear to partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated PM, strong storms. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: Light.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: Light.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with some PM storms. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: Light.