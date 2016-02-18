We hit 90° three days in a row in DC, officially an early May Heat Wave.

As a cold front approaches Friday, a few evening storms are possible, mainly north and west of Town. We'll have a better chance of showers Friday night. As the front slowly slides through, the weekend will feature considerably cooler temps, mostly cloudy skies, and the chance for showers. We have issued a Yellow Weather Alert for both Saturday PM and Sunday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some AM drizzle and PM showers. The wettest timeframe appears to be Saturday night with rain & showers likely. More showers are possible Sunday as well. Highs both days will be around 70°.

Record highs: Wed: DCA: 89 in 1930 Dulles: 88 in 2010 | DCA: 91 new record, IAD: 88, tied record

Thu: DCA: 91 in 1965 Dulles: 92 in 1965 | DCA: 90 IAD: 90

Fri: DCA: 93 in 1928 Dulles: 90 in 2001 | DCA: 90 IAD: 90, tied record

FRIDAY EVENING:

Partly Cloudy, Warm With A Breeze

A Few Showers/T-Storms Late

HIGHS: 86 - 91

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

early T-Storm North, Some Showers

LOWS: 60s

WINDS: SW/NW - 10

SATURDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT IN PM

Mostly Cloudy & much Cooler

AM Drizzle, PM Showers

HIGHS: 68 - 73

WINDS: N - 5

SATURDAY NIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT IN PM

Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

With Rain & Showers

LOWS: 50s

WINDS: ENE - 10

SUNDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Cool

With Showers & Drizzle

HIGHS: 65 - 70

WINDS: NE/W - 10

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny To Partly Cloudy

And Pleasant

HIGHS: Low 70s

WINDS: N - 10

