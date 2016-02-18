We hit 90° three days in a row in DC, officially an early May Heat Wave.
As a cold front approaches Friday, a few evening storms are possible, mainly north and west of Town. We'll have a better chance of showers Friday night. As the front slowly slides through, the weekend will feature considerably cooler temps, mostly cloudy skies, and the chance for showers. We have issued a Yellow Weather Alert for both Saturday PM and Sunday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some AM drizzle and PM showers. The wettest timeframe appears to be Saturday night with rain & showers likely. More showers are possible Sunday as well. Highs both days will be around 70°.
Record highs: Wed: DCA: 89 in 1930 Dulles: 88 in 2010 | DCA: 91 new record, IAD: 88, tied record
Thu: DCA: 91 in 1965 Dulles: 92 in 1965 | DCA: 90 IAD: 90
Fri: DCA: 93 in 1928 Dulles: 90 in 2001 | DCA: 90 IAD: 90, tied record
FRIDAY EVENING:
Partly Cloudy, Warm With A Breeze
A Few Showers/T-Storms Late
HIGHS: 86 - 91
WINDS: SW 10 - 15
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy & Mild
early T-Storm North, Some Showers
LOWS: 60s
WINDS: SW/NW - 10
SATURDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT IN PM
Mostly Cloudy & much Cooler
AM Drizzle, PM Showers
HIGHS: 68 - 73
WINDS: N - 5
SATURDAY NIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT IN PM
Mostly Cloudy & Cooler
With Rain & Showers
LOWS: 50s
WINDS: ENE - 10
SUNDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Mostly Cloudy & Cool
With Showers & Drizzle
HIGHS: 65 - 70
WINDS: NE/W - 10
MONDAY:
Mostly Sunny To Partly Cloudy
And Pleasant
HIGHS: Low 70s
WINDS: N - 10