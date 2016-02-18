Sunday's forecast is difficult as the front stalls to our south. This leaves us with cooler temps, but more periods of showers and isolated t-storms. There will be a chance for some showers showers in the morning for breakfast. More showers are possible throughout the metro for brunches and in the afternoon. It won't be a washout, but be flexible with Mother's Day activities. Temperatures for Mother's Day will range from 68° to 80° (north and east to south and west) with more clouds than showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

with Showers Returning Late

LOWS: 60s

WINDS: NE 5 - 10

MOTHER'S DAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy with scattered Showers

& T-Storms, more North

HIGHS: 68 - 78

WINDS: NE to E 5 - 10

MONDAY:

Partly Sunny, Warmer

With More PM Showers/Storms

HIGHS: 82 - 89

WINDS: S 5 - 10

