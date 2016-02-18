QUICK FORECAST:

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy with isolated showers, storms early. Low: 76.

Friday: Partly sunny to Mostly cloudy & not nearly as hot with PM showers & t-storms. High: 86.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Our heat wave will break Friday as a cold front slips to our south. High temperatures will drop back into the 80s. We'll be tracking more showers & storms Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some of these could contain locally heavy rain. Friday is a YELLOW WEATHER ALERT day as afternoon and evening plans could be impacted.

A northeast wind kicks in for the weekend, which keeps us socked into more cloud cover, some showers and drizzle. Temps will be significantly cooler only in the low 70s.

We're also tracking Hurricane Florence, which is out in the open Atlantic but something to watch into next week. READ MORE

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday Night: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers & storms early. Lows: 68 - 76. Winds: NE - 5.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered PM showers & t-storms. Highs: 82 - 88. Winds: NE 5 - 10.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Northeast winds will keep us considerably cooler with mainly cloudy skies and some periods of drizzle, showers or light rain.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with light rain, showers, drizzle. Highs: 68 - 76.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with more showers and periods of rain. Highs: 66 - 74.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA