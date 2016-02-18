QUICK FORECAST:

Overnight: Showers wind down. Mostly cloudy. Low 66.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and considerably cooler. High: 76.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly cloudy, spotty AM drizzle. High: 76.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 85.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front past through on Thursday night and this will bring us closer to average early October temps Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. While it will be generally dry, a few light showers or drizzle mix in Friday night and into Saturday morning as well.

The unseasonable warmth returns starting Sunday with highs back in the mid 80s, higher humidity and partly cloudy skies. The warm, dry stretch lasts through at least the middle of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy and turning cooler. Lows: 58 - 66. Winds: Becoming N - 10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and considerably cooler. Midnight Highs: 70 - 76. PM Temps: 68 - 74. Winds: N to NE 5 - 10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and still cool. The chance of a few spotty showers or areas of drizzle. Highs: 70 - 76. Winds: Bec. SE 5 - 10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm again. Highs: mid 80s. Winds: S - 10.

