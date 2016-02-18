QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday night: Clear to Partly cloudy & cool. Low: 61.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. High: 76.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. High: 81.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We're in for a stretch of dry weather. Tonight will be another good night to open the windows with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Sunday looks similar with a clouds/sun mix and highs in the mid 70s.

While our weather does stay nice, river levels remain high this weekend after the past week's rainfall. The Potomac is in moderate flood stage from Point Of Rocks to Edwards Ferry. The Georgetown Flood Gates are up, limiting the possibility of flooding there.

Here's a hydrograph, or a water level forecast, for the Potomac at Edwards Ferry. It remains in Moderate Flood Stage Saturday, but water levels should recede back below flood stage by early Monday. App Users CLICK HERE.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday night: Clear to Partly cloudy & a bit cooler. Lows: 51 - 61. Winds: N - 5.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. Highs: 72 - 77. Winds: E to SE 5 - 10

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: S 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Next week will start warm and mostly dry with highs Monday through Wednesday in the low to mid 80s. We may see a stray shower Tuesday afternoon, but overall shower chances stay low through next Friday. There is still time to fine tune the forecast. Just some info to keep in the back pocket for now.

