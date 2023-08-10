DC’s cool start to August

It's unusual since August is usually the second hottest recorded month of the year in D.C.

WASHINGTON — The first ten days of August were cooler than average in the nation’s capital.

In fact, D.C.'s average monthly temperature was more than three degrees below average for the first third of August.

That’s quite unusual since August is the second hottest month of the year in D.C.

The District has averaged approximately 11 days in August, over the last 30 years, where temperatures have surpassed 90 degrees.

This month though has also gotten off to a rainy start, with rain on six of the first 10 days.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center expects warmer than average temperatures to envelop the D.C. Metro Area over the next two weeks. Several days with temperatures in the 90s are likely during that period.

Average daily high and low temperatures fall throughout the month of August. So, while 90-degree heat can occur at any point this month, it becomes less common as August wears on.

The last time D.C. had such a cool start to the month of August was in 2014. That’s when the District finished with three 90-degree days for the entire month.

August 2014 was 1.7 degrees cooler than average and also slightly wetter than average.

Longtime Washingtonians know many of D.C.’s most intense heat waves have occurred in August, such as the 12-day stretch from August 10 – 21, 2016. Highs in the nation’s capital then were at least 91 degrees, with three days of triple-digit heat.

No similar heat conditions are currently on the horizon.