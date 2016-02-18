QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Some morning showers/drizzle, mainly before 9 AM. Mostly cloudy, returning to partly sunny. Chance of mountain showers. Showers return late evening. High: 60.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers early. Mostly cloudy, not too chilly. Low: 50.

Monday: Returning to a partly cloudy sky, breezy and cool. High: 60.

Sunday is the better of the two weekend days. A chilly and mostly cloudy start with a few very light showers or areas of drizzle. It'll be chilly and damp but not too wet for the Marine Corps Marathon with temps in the 50s. Although some showers are possible in the mountains, the metro area will be dry for the rest of the day. Skies will be partly sunny with highs back near 60°. A quick moving system will bring a threat for showers late in the day west of the Blue Ridge and at night east of the Blue Ridge in the metro area, mainly between 8 PM and 3 AM.

Those showers clear before dawn Monday morning, and quiet weather carries us through mid-week with a cool start but warming trend. Finally, some unseasonable warm returns to DC with highs in the low to mid 70s and mostly dry for Halloween and Thursday, November 1st.

Sunday: Some early morning showers/drizzle. Mostly cloudy, returning to partly sunny. Chance of mountain showers. Showers return late evening. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: W - 10.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers early. Mostly cloudy, not too chilly. Lows: 43 - 50. Winds: S/SW - 10.

Monday: Returning to a partly cloudy sky, breezy and cool. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: NW 10 - 20.

Tuesday: Sunny and milder. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: NW/SW - 10.

