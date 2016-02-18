Sunday will be partly cloudy, windy and much cooler with highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows Sunday night will be in the 40s Downtown but 30s in the 'burbs with some frost possible.

We'll see an extended period of warm weather next week as 80s return starting Tuesday. We enter the month of May Tuesday but it will feel like June by Wednesday.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy

Windy & Chilly

HIGHS: 56 - 62

WINDS: NW 10 - 20

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clear and Cold

LOWS: 37 - 43

WINDS: NW 10 - 15

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Milder

HIGHS: 66 - 72

WINDS: NW 10 - 20

