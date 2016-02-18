QUICK FORECAST:

Overnight: Clear to partly cloudy & comfortable. Low: 67.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & beautiful. Low humidity. High: 84.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot, but not too humid. High: 91.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We're looking good Friday night into Saturday with overnight lows in 60s, 50s in the 'burbs, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

We stay comfortable through the weekend, with some heat building in on Sunday and then quite hot next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

The dry weather sticks around for the weekend. If you want to squeeze in a few days at the beach or catch up on golf this is a great weekend for it. Highs will be in the 80s. You will notice a few more clouds Sunday and perhaps a stray storm along and west of The Blue Ridge. We turn up the heat once again next week. Highs look to be in the mid 90s Monday through Wednesday with rain chances staying fairly low until Thursday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78 - 84.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot, a few PM clouds. Highs:88 - 92.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, a bit more humid. Highs: 91 - 96.

HURRICANE LANE

Lane will get close to Oahu, but appears that it will be a glancing blow. Land will still produce 10"-30" of rain, locally higher amounts, and that will cause some major flooding and landslides. Winds look to gust toward mph which will produce some damage and power outages and the storm surge is expected in the 2' to 4' range.

