QUICK FORECAST:

Friday Night: Clear & comfortable. Low: 67.

Saturday: Sunny & beautiful. Low humidity. High: 84.

Sunday: Partly sunny and hot, but not too humid. High: 91.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The pattern the next few days calls for overnight lows in 60s, 50s in the 'burbs, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

We stay comfortable through the weekend, with some heat building in on Sunday and then quite hot next week.

Great weather the Redskins game at Fedex on Friday evening! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to upper 60s during the game.

DETAILED FORECAST:

The dry weather sticks around for the weekend. If you want to squeeze in a few days at the beach or catch up on golf this is a great weekend for it. Highs will be in the 80s. You will notice a few more clouds Sunday. We turn up the heat once again next week. Highs look to be in the mid 90s Monday through Wednesday with rain chances staying fairly low until Thursday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80 - 85.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, a few PM clouds. Highs:88 - 92.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, a bit more humid. Highs: 91 - 96.

HURRICANE LANE

Lane will get close to Oahu, but appears that it will be a glancing blow. Land will still produce 10"-30" of rain, locally higher amounts, and that will cause some flooding and landslides. Winds look to gust 50 to 70 mph which will produce some damage and power outages and the storm surge is expected in the 2' to 4' range.

