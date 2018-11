MOUNT AIRY, Md. -- An EF-1 Tornado struck Mt. Airy, MD Friday night between 8:20 and 8:25 p.m according to the National Weather Service.

There was widespread tree damage and power outages across Mt. Airy including some storm damage to an local T.J. Maxx store.

Video posted by WJZ-TV shows damage inside that TJ Maxx.

Just spoke to the couple who shared this video with @wjz of what they believe was a tornando that touched down at this TJ Maxx in Mt. Airy. They are okay. The say there was pretty extensive damage. pic.twitter.com/VRhoFFmDAQ — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) November 3, 2018

During Friday's storms, up to 70 mph were reported, but those winds were upped to 100 mph Saturday after a survey team from the National Weather Service determined that a tornado did indeed touch down.

VIDEO: Here’s Brian and Trish Albano describing what the scene inside the TJ Maxx in Mt. Airy looked like before and after the severe weather. We spoke to them via FaceTime. @wjz pic.twitter.com/RKlxVwSder — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) November 3, 2018

Here is the National Weather Service summary report of Friday night's tornado.PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON DC 824 PM EDT SAT NOV 3 2018 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR MT. AIRY TORNADO EVENT ON 2 NOVEMBER 2018... MT. AIRY EF-1 TORNADO EVENT START LOCATION...EXTREME NORTHWEST HOWARD COUNTY MD END LOCATION...MT. AIRY IN CARROLL COUNTY MD DATE...NOV 2 2018 ESTIMATED TIME...8:20 PM EDT MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING...EF1 ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...100 MPH MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH...400 YARDS PATH LENGTH...4.7 MILES BEGINNING LAT/LON...39.3482/-77.1574 ENDING LAT/LON...39.4046/-77.1086 * FATALITIES...0 * INJURIES...0 ..SUMMARY A TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN IN EXTREME NORTHWEST HOWARD COUNTY MD, APPROXIMATELY 1 MILE SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AROUND 8:20 PM EDT. THE TORNADO QUICKLY MOVED NORTH OF THE SOUTH BRANCH OF THE PATAPSCO INTO CARROLL COUNTY, WHERE NUMEROUS TREES WERE DOWNED IN THE PHEASANT RIDGE AREA SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 70. THE TORNADO PROCEEDED TO MOVE INTO THE RETAIL AREA OF MT. AIRY, WHERE A CANOPY OVER THE GAS PUMPS AT HIGH'S DAIRY STORE WAS PARTIALLY TORN OFF, AND THE TJ MAXX ROOF WAS LIFTED UP AND PARTIALLY REMOVED. THERE WERE ALSO NUMEROUS TREES DOWN BEHIND THE SHOPPING CENTER NEAR THE WATER TOWER. THE TORNADO THEN CONTINUED NORTH, WHERE THE ROOFS OF SEVERAL OUTBUILDINGS OF KNILLS FARM MARKET WERE AT LEAST PARTIALLY BLOWN OFF AND A SILO WAS DESTROYED. AS THE TORNADO CROSSED WATERSVILLE ROAD, IT SNAPPED SEVERAL POWER POLES, WHICH MERITED THE MAXIMUM WIND ESTIMATE OF 100 MPH, ALONG WITH THE SNAPPING OF FIVE PINE TREES AT A RESIDENCE ON WATERSVILLE ROAD. SEVERAL RESIDENCES ALONG ARROWWOOD CIRCLE WERE IMPACTED WITH MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. NUMEROUS HARDWOOD TREES WERE SNAPPED ALONG THE 6000 BLOCK OF RUNKLES ROAD. THE LAST EVIDENCE OF TORNADIC DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED ON GILLIS FALLS ROAD WHERE A FEW TREES WERE UPROOTED JUST EAST OF RUNKLES ROAD. RADAR IMAGERY FROM THE FAA'S TERMINAL DOPPLER WEATHER RADAR SHOWED THE TORNADIC COUPLET DISSIPATE NORTH OF GILLIS FALLS ROAD. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EXTENDS ITS GRATITUDE TO THE CARROLL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, AND THE CARROLL COUNTY SHERRIFF'S OFFICE FOR PROVIDING DRONE RECONNAISSANCE SUPPORTING THE DAMAGE SURVEY. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES: EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH * THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.

