PHOENIX — A metal concert was canceled Saturday night after the Valley's extreme heat impacted the band's equipment.

Disturbed tweeted just before 7 p.m. that the show was being rescheduled. It was being held at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix.

Saturday's high was 116 degrees and it was the Valley's 23rd consecutive day with highs of at least 110 degrees.

PHOENIX UPDATE:

Tonight’s Disturbed show will be postponed. Due to the excessive heat, the band's equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date. — Disturbed (@Disturbed) July 23, 2023

The band's frontman David Draiman tweeted he was "devastated" after none of their equipment would power up.

We were still trying to make everything work. None of our equipment would power up. I’m devastated — David Draiman 🟦 (@davidmdraiman) July 23, 2023

So frustrated about not being able to play last night in Phoenix. Our techs did everything they could, they are the best in the business, but despite our best efforts throughout the day, the 115 degree heat was just too much for the equipment to handle. — David Draiman 🟦 (@davidmdraiman) July 23, 2023

Earlier in the week, fans expressed concerns about the unbearable heat outside and inside a Morgan Wallen concert at Chase Field. Fans said some concessions were out of water and many people left early, unable to bear the heat despite the roof being closed.

Matthew Allison was at the Wallen concert:

"Your shirt was wet, everything was wet," he said. "People there were using pizza boxes or nacho containers, everybody was fanning everybody trying to cool down when we got there.”

Allison is a regular concertgoer and frequents Chase Field. He said Wednesday night's experience was unprecedented.

“The experience in the facility was not good," Allison said.

A Diamondbacks spokesperson released the following statement in response to concerns raised about the conditions inside the venue:

“In preparation of the record temperatures, we began running air conditioning throughout the facility at 7 a.m. before Wednesday night’s concert and will run it at its highest output in preparation for tonight’s concert. Unfortunately, due to extreme outside temperatures and a sold-out crowd of over 50,000 concert fans, we expected it to be warmer than usual inside of Chase Field. The heat entered the building through ingress and the opening of doors in the middle of the afternoon. The temperatures will not affect the show times or durations of the artists’ acts.”

