QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and still comfortable. Low: 65.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 82.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers or storms. High: 83.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Temps warm back into the 80s starting Monday and will stay there through the work week. The possibility of any showers/storms remains rather low this week overall, a nice change from most of September. Tuesday a few showers/storms will be possible in the afternoon, especially north and west fio DC, but overall most stay dry.

While our weather does stay nice, river levels remain high this weekend after the past week's rainfall. The Potomac is in moderate flood stage from Edwards Ferry to Georgetown as of Sunday morning. From Edwards Ferry and points upstream, the river crested Saturday and is on its way down. The Georgetown Flood Gates are up, limiting the possibility of flooding there.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and still comfortable. Lows: 58 - 64. Winds: S - 5.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers or storms. Highs: 79 - 84. Winds: SSW - 10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy still warm. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: NW - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Temperatures will remain well above average in the mid, maybe even upper 80s this week with a threat for an isolated showers/storm Friday and Saturday. As for any autumnal chill, that may not happen until the middle of the month at the earliest.

