QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy & chilly. A few passing showers south. Low: 52.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy & pleasant. High: 69.

Wednesday Night: Clear & Breezy. Coldest of the season so far. Low: 46.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy & chilly but still pleasant. High: 58.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

As a wave of low pressure works up a front stalled south of our area, more clouds build in overnight along with a few showers possible south, mostly between Culpeper and southern Maryland.

Wednesday will be breezy, but overall mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs should make it well into the 60s, right near average for this time of year.

Colder in filters in Wednesday night, setting stage for the coldest temps of the season so far. Wednesday evening will be breezy and chilly for the DC united game with temps falling thru the 50s. Overnight lows dip into the 30s and 40s. Thursday stays chilly in the 50s. Clear skies and calmer winds drop temps into the 30s and 40s again Thursday night and into Friday morning.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy & chilly. A few passing showers south. Lows: 42 - 52. Winds: SW/NW - 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy & pleasant. Highs: 65 - 70. Winds: WNW 10 - 20.

Wednesday Night: Clear & Breezy. Coldest of the season so far. Lows: 35 - 45. Winds: NW 10 - 15.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy & chilly but still pleasant. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: NW 10 - 15

Friday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: SW - 10.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: WEEKEND FORECAST

Another front arrives Saturday of this weekend, bringing a split in temps and some showers.

Saturday: Mild with showers, especially early. Highs: 63 - 68.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. A mountain flurry. Highs: 51 - 56.

