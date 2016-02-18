QUICK FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy & chilly but still pleasant. High: 57.

Thursday Night: Clear, calm and even colder. Freeze/Frost likely in the suburbs. Low: 43.

Friday: Very cold start with frost NW. Partly cloudy, breezy & pleasant. Highs: 64.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Thursday stays chilly in the 50s. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temps to drop into the 30s and 40s again Thursday night. Frost is likely in the suburbs, mainly north and west of DC.

RELATED | Here's when the first frost of the season is likely

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued Thursday night well north and west of DC.

APP USERS: Click here for the FREEZE WATCH map.

Our temps begin to moderate back to the 60s again by Friday afternoon.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy & chilly. Highs: 54 - 58. Winds: NW 10 - 15.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & even colder. Freeze/Frost NW of town. Lows: 32 - 43. Winds: Light.

Friday: Very cold start. Partly cloudy & pleasant. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: SW - 10.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: WEEKEND FORECAST

Another cold front arrives Saturday of this weekend, bringing a split in temps and some showers.

Saturday: Mild with mainly AM Showers. Some drying late. Milder. Highs: 65 - 70. Winds: SW - 10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. A mountain flurry. Highs: 51 - 56. Winds: NW 10 - 20.

Graphic: Redskins Forecast. App Users Click Here.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA