QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday: Showers exit SE. Cloudy early, becoming partly sunny. Mild. High: 69.

Saturday night: A few showers early. Mostly cloudy. Turning windy and colder. Low: 46.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High: 57.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers continue to clear with lots of clouds remaining through mid-day. Skies become partly sunny this afternoon with mild temps in the 60s.

A strong cold front passes Saturday evening/early night, with a threat for a few showers Saturday early, then a shot of even colder air for Sunday. There will be some up slope snow showers in the mountains Saturday night west of the divide. Wind kick up, gusting out of the northwest between 30 and 40 + mph in the metro.

Sunday starts windy and cold with feels-like temps in the morning in the upper 20s along I-81 and in the 30s in the metro. It will be partly cloudy, breezy and chilly in the afternoon with temps struggling to warm above the mid 50s. Bundle up if you're heading to Fedex Field! You can watch that game on WUSA 9.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Saturday: Showers exit SE. Cloudy early, becoming partly sunny. Mild. Highs: 65 - 70. W 10 -15.

Saturday night: A few showers early. Snow showers west of the divide in the mountains. Mostly cloudy. Turning windy and colder. Lows: 38 - 46. Winds: NW 15 - 25. Gusts 30 - 40+ mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Flurries in the mountains. Highs: 54 - 59. Winds: NW 10 - 20.

Monday: Cold start. Mostly sunny and cool. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: S - 10.

