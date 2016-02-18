QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Clear & cold. Frost Advisory in the metro. Low: 40.

Monday: Cold start. Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60.

Tuesday: Chilly Start. Mostly sunny and milder. High: 66.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

With lighter winds, Sunday night will be even colder with lows in the 30s. There is a frost advisory for the DC metro area, and counties east of I-81. West of the Blue Ridge the growing season has ended already. Some areas southwest of town are under Freeze Warnings.

After the cold start Monday morning, temperatures will rebound to around 60° in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday is warmer in the mid 60s, but our next front arrive, sending highs back into the 50s mid-week. The week ahead looks fairly dry, with showers out of the picture through Friday.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Sunday Night: Clear & cold. Winds calming down. Frost Advisory in the metro. Lows: 31 - 41. Winds: Light.

Monday: Cold start. Mostly sunny and cool. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Monday Night: Mostly clear & chilly again. Lows: 37 - 46. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Chilly Start. Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: 62 - 67. Winds: SW to NW - 10.

