QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Cold start. Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60.

Monday Night: Clear to partly cloudy, not as cold. Low: 46.

Tuesday: Chilly Start. Mostly sunny and milder. High: 68.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After the cold start Monday morning, temperatures will rebound to around 60° in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday is warmer in the mid 60s, but our next front arrive, sending highs back into the 50s mid-week. The week ahead looks fairly dry, with showers out of the picture through Friday. Rain returns this weekend which will keep us cool with highs staying in the 50s.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Monday: Cold start. Mostly sunny and cool. Highs: 56 - 61. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Monday Night: Clear to partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows: 40 - 48. Winds: SW - 5

Tuesday: Chilly Start. Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: 63 - 68. Winds: SW to NW - 10.

