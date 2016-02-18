Friday: Cloudy to start, then turning partly cloudy & comfortable. High: 75.

Friday night: Partly cloudy & cool again. Low: 62.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. High: 76.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Steady rain has moved out band the sun will return this afternoon. We'll see a dry stretch this weekend. The weekend will be pleasant with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each afternoon and highs in the 70s. Next week will start warm and mostly dry with highs Monday through Wednesday in the low to mid 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. We warm up to the 70s today. Highs: 70 - 75. Winds: NW - 10.

Friday night: Partly cloudy & cool again. Lows: 54 - 62. Winds: NW - 10.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. Highs: 74 - 78. Winds: W - 10

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

The weekend will dry and comfortable - all in all a great first full weekend of fall!

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy & pleasant. Highs: 74 - 78.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy & nice. Highs: 75 - 79.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A warming trend returns next week. Look for highs in the 80s starting Monday. Most of the week will be dry with our next best chance for rain on Friday. There are slight chances for showers on Tuesday and Thursday, but models are not in agreement on these scenarios. Still time to fine tune the forecast. Just some info to keep in the back pocket for now.

