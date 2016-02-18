QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Cloudy & cool with more rain, showers & drizzle. High: 69.

Monday Night: Cloudy, drizzle. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy & warmer with more showers, especially in the AM. High: 79.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Monday a wedge of cool air from an east/northeast wind keeps our temps in the 60s with more clouds and periods of rain likely. The unsettled pattern will continue for much of the work week with more showers and storms in the forecast. Temps start to moderate Tuesday back into the 70s, followed by the 80s on Wednesday. Overall, 5 day rainfall totals between today and Thursday could be more than 2" or locally higher. On a positive note, Friday through next weekend is looking dry and pleasant with a good deal of sunshine.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Cloudy & cool with rain, showers & drizzle. Highs: 65 - 70. NE 10 - 15

Monday Night: Cloudy, drizzle. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & milder with more showers & isolated storms, especially in the AM. Highs: 75 - 80. Winds: S - 10.

