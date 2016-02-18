QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with a few showers possible. High: 62.

Sunday Night: Clouds with some showers. Not as cold. Low: 58.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder with some showers. High: 74.

Tuesday: An early shower & clouds. Becoming partly sunny and cool. High: 62.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A chilly Sunday morning for tailgaters out by FedEx - dress for temps in the 40s, climbing thru the 50s. Sunday afternoon will be cool again with highs in the low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. There's a chance of a passing sprinkle, but overall the day is dry.

Some showers return Sunday night and Monday as our next cold front approaches from the west. Showers will be possible in both the morning and afternoon on Monday, but there will be plenty of dry hours mixed in as well. Highs Monday will be milder in the 70s, but returning cooler behind the front into the 60s Tuesday. The pattern overall the next week keeps cool temps here to stay.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with a few showers possible. High: 58 - 63. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Sunday Night: Clouds with some showers. Not as cold. Lows: 50 - 58. Winds: SW 5 - 10.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder with some showers. Highs: 70 - 75. Winds: SSW 10 - 15.

Tuesday: An early shower & clouds. Becoming partly sunny and cool. High: 62.

