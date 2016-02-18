QUICK FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy and considerably cooler. Drizzle. High: 72.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 63.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, spotty drizzle in the morning. High: 75.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 83.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will be noticeably cooler Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be between 67-72 degrees. While it will be generally dry, a few light showers or drizzle will be possible, especially by Friday evening and into Saturday morning . Highs remain in the 70s Saturday under cloudy skies.

The unseasonable warmth returns starting Sunday with highs back in the mid 80s, higher humidity and partly cloudy skies. The warm, dry stretch lasts through at least the middle of next week. 80s stay in the forecast for the coming week. A cool off is not likely until the middle and end of October.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy and considerably cooler. Spotty drizzle. Temperatures will be between 65 - 72 in the afternoon. Winds: N to NE 5 - 10.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and spotty drizzle. Low 63.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and still cool. The chance of a few spotty showers or areas of drizzle. Highs: 70 - 76. Winds: Bec. SE 5 - 10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm again. Highs: 81-85. Winds: S - 10.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High 84.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Warm air will win in the extended forecast. Next week high pressure will stick around allowing warmer and mostly dry conditions. Highs will be in the 80s. The next chance for rain is Thursday. We could see a cool off by mid to late October in the October 16-19 time frame, but there is still time to fine tune that forecast.

