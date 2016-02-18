QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Morning clouds, giving way to a partly cloudy sky in the pm with a stray shower. High: 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Patchy fog. Low: 70.

Monday: Patchy AM Fog. Becoming partly cloudy & warm with a stray pm shower. High: 84.

Tuesday: AM Fog/Clouds. Turning partly cloudy & warm with a stray pm shower. High: 83.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday begins with clouds & areas of fog. Gradually those clouds give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. The unseasonable warmth returns again Sunday with highs back in the low to mid 80s and higher humidity. We may even see a shower in spots west of the Blue Ridge.

The warm, mostly dry stretch lasts through the middle of next week. 80s stay in the forecast into Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Morning clouds & fog, giving way to a partly cloudy sky in the pm with a stray shower. Highs: 83 - 87. Winds: S - 5.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Patchy fog. Lows: 62 - 70. Winds: S Light.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Warm with a stray PM shower. High 80 - 85. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Tuesday: AM Fog/Clouds. Turning partly cloudy & warm with a stray pm shower. Highs: 78 - 84. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

By Thursday, we look to turn wet as a front and some tropical moisture approach the region. Click for more on the tropical threat. This will clear early Friday and bring in some much cooler weather next weekend. Highs by Saturday look to hold in the 60s so it may actually feel like October for a change.

