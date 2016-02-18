QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Clouds give way to a partly sunny sky in the pm with a stray shower. High: 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Patchy fog. Low: 70.

Monday: Patchy AM Fog. Becoming partly cloudy & warm with a stray pm shower. High: 84.

Tuesday: AM Fog/Clouds. Turning partly cloudy & warm with a stray pm shower. High: 83.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday's clouds continue to slowly erode away in the afternoon. Under a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky, the unseasonable warmth will be back with highs in the low to mid 80s and higher humidity. We may even see a shower in spots west of the Blue Ridge.

The warm, mostly dry stretch lasts through the middle of the week. Mornings begin with more clouds and patchy fog, which erodes away to more sunshine in the afternoons. Highs in the 80s stay in the forecast through Wednesday. A stray shower is possible each afternoon, but most stay dry.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Clouds give way to a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Warm with a stray shower. Highs: 83 - 87. Winds: S - 5.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Patchy fog. Lows: 62 - 70. Winds: S Light.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Warm with a stray PM shower. High 80 - 85. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Tuesday: AM Fog/Clouds. Turning partly cloudy & warm with a stray pm shower. Highs: 78 - 84. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

Wednesday: Patchy AM Fog. Partly sunny and still warm. Some showers possible by evening or Wednesday night. Highs: 77 - 83. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

By Thursday, we look to turn wet as a front and some tropical moisture approach the region from Michael. Click for more on the tropical threat. This will clear early Friday and bring in some much cooler weather next weekend. Highs by Saturday look to hold in the 60s so it may actually feel like October for a change.

