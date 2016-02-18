QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Low: 68.

Sunday: Morning clouds, giving way to a partly cloudy sky in the pm with a stray shower. High: 85.

Monday: Patchy AM Fog. Becoming partly cloudy & warm with a stray pm shower. High: 84.

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We're in for a quiet Saturday night with evening temps in the low 70s. Overnight, clouds stick with us with areas of fog. The unseasonable warmth returns again Sunday afternoon with highs back in the low to mid 80s, higher humidity and partly cloudy skies. We may even see a shower in spots west of the Blue Ridge.

The warm, dry stretch lasts through the middle of next week. 80s stay in the forecast into Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday Night: Cloudy with areas of fog. Lows: 60 - 68. Winds: S - 5.

Sunday: Morning clouds, giving way to a partly cloudy sky in the pm with a stray shower. Highs: 83 - 87. Winds: S - 5.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Warm with a stray PM shower. High 80 - 85. Winds: S 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

By Thursday, we look to turn wet as a front and some tropical moisture approach the region. This will clear early Friday and bring in some much cooler weather next weekend. Highs by Saturday look to hold in the 60s so it may actually feel like October for a change.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA