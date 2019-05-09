WASHINGTON — Local protesters are planning to bring traffic to a standstill across parts of D.C. later this September in an effort to bring attention to the issue of climate change.

The action, which is being referred to as the "D.C. Climate Strike", will take place Sept. 23, just three days after a planned student-led march to Congress.

"We will block key infrastructure to stop business-as-usual, bringing the whole city to a gridlocked standstill," reads the D.C. Climate Strike website. "Parents, workers, college students, and everyone who is concerned about the climate crisis will skip work and school and put off their other responsibilities to take action on the climate crisis."

Organizers have not shared specifics as to where their protest actions will take place. But, a spokesperson for the climate strike and organizer for "Extinction Rebellion", said it will be a protest that involves people of all backgrounds.

"Climate change is scaring people," she said. "And, it's causing a feeling of panic. It's causing a feeling of what can I do?"

Roughly 100 hundred people showed up to discuss the upcoming climate strike during a meeting Wednesday night in Northwest, D.C.

Raegan Davis, a member of the women's group "Code Pink", attended the meeting. She said it is important that younger generations address the issue of climate change head-on.

"Not only is it already affecting me, but it is going to continuing affecting me and it is going to continue getting worse," she said. "So as an individual, it is really important."

Clara Trippe, another member of Code Pink, said she wasn't surprised to see so many people attend Wednesday night's meeting.

"This is an issue, where I've noticed across all demographics, that there are people that really care about this," she said.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not released a statement regarding the D.C. Climate Strike action to WUSA9.

