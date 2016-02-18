QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday Night: Mostly clear and seasonably cold. Low: 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still a bit cool but pleasant. High: 59.

Monday: Cloudy with showers returning. High: 60.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure builds in tonight and that will relax the winds setting up for a cold night with lows in the 30s in the suburbs and some frost on the pumpkin.

Don't forget to turn back your clocks one hour Sunday as Daylight Saving time ends at 2:00 AM. You'll get 1 extra hour this weekend.

Sunday starts cold with morning lows in the 40s and even upper 30s in the burbs. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with temps close to 60°. More clouds build in in the evening with showers returning later Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear and seasonably cold. Lows: 34 - 44. Winds: N - 5

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still a bit cool but pleasant. High: 55 - 60. Winds: E to SE 5 - 10.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds and not as cold with some late showers. Lows: 44 - 52. Winds: N - 5

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs: 56 - 62. Winds: NE to SE 5 - 10.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: NEXT WEEK

Next week starts off wet with low pressure impacting the area bring us rain, Monday and Tuesday. We will have a brief warm up with highs in the 60s and even 70s by election day, Tuesday. Our next strong cold front comes Wednesday. Behind that front highs will drop to mostly 50s again.

Tuesday: Warmer with more showers/storms. Highs: 66 - 74.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs: 62 - 67.

