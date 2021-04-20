The magic number is 64 for the cicadas | What soil temperature means for the bugs

The onslaught of Brood X depends on the soil temps.

WASHINGTON — Billions of bugs are on the way to the DMV. Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge after 17 years next month, but how can we figure out when the cicadas will actually leave the ground? Soil temperature is key.

Calculating Soil Temperature

The cicadas will start to emerge from the ground when the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees. Usually this temp is reached in mid-May. There is way to use air temperature averages to estimate the current soil temperature. In fact, it is a great way to teach your kids about averages.

Take the high and low of the last three days and calculate the average temperature. First add the high and low temp of day one and divide by two. That number becomes the daily average temp of day one. Now, do the same for days two and three. The last step is to average the daily temps of days one, two and three.

For example, to calculate the soil temps Monday, April 19, 2021, we need the highs and lows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday: 62 and 43

Saturday: 62 and 42

Sunday: 48 and 47

So, the average daily temp of Friday was 52.5. ( 62 + 43 = 105. 105 divided by two = 52.5) On Saturday the daily average was average was 52 degrees. The daily average on Sunday was 57.5. Now we add up the daily averages and divide by three for the estimated soil temp.

So, 52.5 + 52 + 57.5 = 162 divided by three = 54 degrees. The soil is roughly ten degrees away from emergence.