Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy & cooler, rain & showers developing. Low: 63.

Sunday: Cloudy & much cooler with rain, showers & drizzle. High: 67.

Sunday Night: Cloudy and cool with more rain & showers. Low: 62.

Monday: Cloudy & cool with more rain, showers & drizzle. High: 69.

The first full day of fall Sunday will be cloudy and cool with rain & showers likely.

A northeast wind builds in and traps in cooler air and cloud cover -- and moisture running over a stalled front to our south brings in rain & showers for Sunday. The showers begin build in from the west overnight and will carry throughout Sunday. Sunday is our first, full day of fall and it will feel like mid October with highs only in the 60s with steady rain, drizzle and light showers most of the day. Pack both the rain gear and a light jacket for the Redskins game Sunday - temps will hover in the low to mid 60s with rain & showers likely during both halves.

For Monday, once again the wedge of cool air from an east/northeast wind keeps our temps in the 60s with more clouds and periods of rain likely.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy & cooler, rain & showers developing. Lows: 56 - 63. NE - 10.

Sunday: Cloudy & much cooler with rain, showers & drizzle. Highs: 63 - 68. ENE - 10.

Sunday Night: Cloudy and cool with more rain & showers. Lows: 55 - 62. Winds: E - 10.

Monday: Cloudy & cool with rain, showers & drizzle. Highs: 64 - 69. E - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & milder with more showers & isolated storms. Highs: 72 - 77. Winds: SE - 10.

