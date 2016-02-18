QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 48.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy and cool. High: 63.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable with some showers. High: 74.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clear skies and cold temps overnight. Lows in the city in the mid to upper 40s, low 40s in the metro suburbs. Out closer to I-81 and better protected valleys, lows will dip into the mid/upper 30s with patchy frost possible!

A chilly Sunday morning for tailgaters out by Fedex - dress for temps in the 40s, climbing thru the 50s. Sunday afternoon will be cool again with highs in the low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Some showers return Monday as our next cold front arrives from the west. The pattern overall the next week keeps cool temps here to stay.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

