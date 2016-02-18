QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Clear, Breezy & Colder. Low: 46.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Chilly. High: 58.

Wednesday Night: Clear & Cold again. Low: 41.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant but rather chilly. High: 57.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Colder air rushes in for mid-week. After hitting the low 70s on Tuesday, the rest of the week temps will be stuck in the 50s. Breezy and chilly Wednesday with ample sunshine. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday morning is colder with lows in the 30s for the 'burbs and low 40s for DC. Thursday is chilly with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

We're tracking a potential nor'easter for the weekend with periods of rain and gusty winds likely.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Tuesday Night: Clear, Breezy & Chilly. Lows: 40s. Winds: NW 10 - 15 +.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Chilly. Highs: 54 - 59. Winds: NW 10 - 15.

Wednesday Night: Clear and cold. Lows: 32 - 42. Winds: NW - 10.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant but rather chilly. Highs: 53 - 58. Winds: NW/SW - 10.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: THIS WEEKEND

The remnants of Hurricane Willa will be pulled into a developing low in the Gulf Of Mexico, which later works up the east coast. The Mid-Atlantic and DC will impacted by a potential Nor'easter with periods of rain and gusty winds. Scroll down for a look at futurecast.

Friday: Increasing clouds with showers, rain developing around evening. Highs: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain & showers. Chilly. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Rain & Showers ending. Partly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

