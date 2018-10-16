(WASHINGTON) - The coldest air of the season makes its appearance this week in the DC area. Some suburbs could have the first frost of the year, and the mountains will flirt with the freezing mark.

The average first frost dates for our suburbs northwest of town tend to be in the second half of October, so we're not too far off the average. App users click here.

The cold air arrives Wednesday night, sending temperatures quickly into the 30s & 40s. We do not expect a threat of frost Wednesday night because it will still be breezy and not quite cold enough.

Graphic: Wednesday night lows. App users click here.

Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures will drop even lower. With clear skies, lighter winds, and dry air, many suburbs northwest of town will drop into the mid 30s. It will be cold enough for some frost, especially in better protected valleys.

Graphic: Thursday night lows. App users click here.

Are you ready for it? Is it cold enough to turn the heat on in your house?

Click here to join the discussion about turning on the heat in the house.

Click here for the local forecast.

© 2018 WUSA